Vega 64 strix no post after power supply change

Hi everyone,



I have a Asus Vega 64 strix that I started to mine ethereum with as it was gathering dust



it was working great until I changed my power supply and now it powers on, the tach lights come on and all seems good except that it won't post if it's the primary GPU. I put my old psu back in to test and the issue still remains and also on another pc



it is detected in GPU-Z but has 0mb and 0mhz clocks and the sensors don't show anything except negative vddc and 500 core temp!



have I somehow blown something on the card? I haven't taken any voltage measurements yet but if someone has any ideas on what to test I can certainly do that. I don't have enough knowledge at this stage to know what I am looking for without some help



thanks in advance