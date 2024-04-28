Vector art of modular synth panel

I design Eurorack synthesizer modules as a hobby, and I'm DESPERATELY trying to get my post count up (used to be seriously into hardware but lost my account in whatever data loss thing happened years ago)

so anyway, here's a mixer I'm designing. Inkscape is my tool of choice, since I'll always go with whatever FOSS option is available. Panels can be made of PCB material, so I've got texture to play with, by changing the copper layer, the color of the solder resist, the silkscreen, and if I want to get fancy, exposed metal of solder-covered copper or ENIG coated copper, which looks so rad.

Anyway, this mixer is 8 channels plus one, has pan knobs for stereo, and the plus-one channel "turns down" the other channels depending on amplitude, for that pumping sidechain sound that so many people dislike but I think is *so rad*
 

Seems like it'd be better to do this in CAD or 3d modeling software, then export one of the views into a 2d format if needed. It would be more accurate, and allow exporting into formats usable by 3d printers or CNC. There are open source options there too, although the learning curve maybe a bit steeper than inkscape.
 
I've used Inkscape SVGs with 3D modeling software well... Tinkercad haha.... and they work well. Circuit board material is a great material to make modular synth panels from since the precision needs to be sub-mm accurate to work with fine-pitched ICs, so holes, slots, silkscreen, dimensions -- all these are dead on. I can specify a 2.9mm hole to fit a 3mm LED and the squeeze-fit is always perfect.

Having said that, I should give some CAD software a try.
 
It would be interesting to see pcbs designed with a focus on aesthetic. I would also enjoy diving farther into pcb design cad software as all my breadboards have been handmade thus far.

When you say vector art are you talking about illuminated led stripes representing amplitude vectors of various frequencies? That seems to be commonly done as a project with an arduino. What microcontroller does the synth use? I've been curious to try and make a fpga based synth but have minimal music background.
 
