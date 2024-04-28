Vector art of modular synth panel

I design Eurorack synthesizer modules as a hobby, and I'm DESPERATELY trying to get my post count up (used to be seriously into hardware but lost my account in whatever data loss thing happened years ago)



so anyway, here's a mixer I'm designing. Inkscape is my tool of choice, since I'll always go with whatever FOSS option is available. Panels can be made of PCB material, so I've got texture to play with, by changing the copper layer, the color of the solder resist, the silkscreen, and if I want to get fancy, exposed metal of solder-covered copper or ENIG coated copper, which looks so rad.



Anyway, this mixer is 8 channels plus one, has pan knobs for stereo, and the plus-one channel "turns down" the other channels depending on amplitude, for that pumping sidechain sound that so many people dislike but I think is *so rad*