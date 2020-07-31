Variable USB 2.0 port current? connected fan changes the speed randomly

Hello, the laptop has USB 2.0 port, and sometimes happen than the connected fan speed change. I notice 2 speeds only (nothing in between).
Do not know if the issue is computer or the USB fan peripheral. Fan has no way switch to define different speed.
I checked Windows 10 Device manager properties of the USB hubs, power tabs and it does not display any current drawing USB device and its mA, only 0mA.
How can i decrease current to a computer USB 2.0 port or even particular port on a USB hub? I am on Windows 10.
