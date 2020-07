Variable USB 2.0 port current? connected fan changes the speed randomly

Hello, the laptop has USB 2.0 port, and sometimes happen than the connected fan speed change. I notice 2 speeds only (nothing in between).Do not know if the issue is computer or the USB fan peripheral. Fan has no way switch to define different speed.I checked Windows 10 Device manager properties of the USB hubs, power tabs and it does not display any current drawing USB device and its mA, only 0mA.How can i decrease current to a computer USB 2.0 port or even particular port on a USB hub? I am on Windows 10.