Valve Steam Deck OLED!

UnknownSouljer
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2001
- Messages
- 8,535
Big enough deal I think to mention in News.
View: https://youtu.be/nfulSFtsH0c?feature=shared
My thoughts? Getting a machine that adds continuity to previous gens and keeping them relevant. And increasing battery life and power savings with a massive improvement to the display. It's akin to what happened with Switch. I like what Valve is doing here, because it's making the SteamDeck a better investment than other handheld PCs. And it also shows that Valve is interested in Deck and is committed to continue working on the platform.
It's now technically possible to watch Dolby or HDR10 content on SteamDeck, which I think most will appreciate the improvement - and of course just better image quality in general on desktop or in games. +90Hz! The display improvement here is going to be game changing.
View: https://youtu.be/nfulSFtsH0c?feature=shared
My thoughts? Getting a machine that adds continuity to previous gens and keeping them relevant. And increasing battery life and power savings with a massive improvement to the display. It's akin to what happened with Switch. I like what Valve is doing here, because it's making the SteamDeck a better investment than other handheld PCs. And it also shows that Valve is interested in Deck and is committed to continue working on the platform.
It's now technically possible to watch Dolby or HDR10 content on SteamDeck, which I think most will appreciate the improvement - and of course just better image quality in general on desktop or in games. +90Hz! The display improvement here is going to be game changing.
Last edited: