Valve Steam Deck OLED!

Big enough deal I think to mention in News.


View: https://youtu.be/nfulSFtsH0c?feature=shared


My thoughts? Getting a machine that adds continuity to previous gens and keeping them relevant. And increasing battery life and power savings with a massive improvement to the display. It's akin to what happened with Switch. I like what Valve is doing here, because it's making the SteamDeck a better investment than other handheld PCs. And it also shows that Valve is interested in Deck and is committed to continue working on the platform.

It's now technically possible to watch Dolby or HDR10 content on SteamDeck, which I think most will appreciate the improvement - and of course just better image quality in general on desktop or in games. +90Hz! The display improvement here is going to be game changing.
 
Well..wait.....isn't OLED the most power-hungry of all the display technologies, and also...and this is sorta key..*the dimmest*??? This is a portable device, if you use an OLED in any kind of natural light, what happens. Also, Image retention...burn in....whatever you want to call it. It's still a thing, it will always be a thing....just like high-power CRT's back in the day........

I'm going to guess if you're dropping $500 on a portable PC you're going "Yolo" at this point and screw any potential issues...........which, you know, I totally get.
 
