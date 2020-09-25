UV Question

Light1984

Dec 31, 2004
415
So as many people are doing, I'm getting ready to upgrade to the latest and greatest and I'm planning out the build. My system currently runs distilled water a silver plug and UV lights with white UV reactive soft tubing. I have had zero issue with build up, scale, corrosion, etc. In the 7 years it's been running, I've only drained and filled once because my XSPC radiator developed a pin hole that would hiss on occasion. I typically just top it off when it gets a little low due to evaporation.

I never thought about it, but could my "good luck" be due in part to the use of the UV lights in the case? They are old style cold cathode tubes, and I have no idea if they are the type of UV that can be used for sanitation, UV-C I believe.

I'm curious if anyone has ever thought about using a purpose built water-purifying UV system in a PC before? Seeing pricing in the $100-200 range. Makes it kind of high, but just thinking out loud. I'd like to replicate the maintenance free operation on my new build if possible.
 
Kardonxt

Apr 13, 2009
3,219
I've always had a similar experience with just distilled water and a silver kill coil. Your UV could be helping but in my experience it's fine without it.

I haven't run any sort of additives since off the shelf watercooling parts evolved past using aluminum. (or at least exposing it to the loop)
 
