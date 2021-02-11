Utilize 10 Gbps connection between my NAS and my main machine, how to?

Hi to all,I have a very simple home network. I have a netgear nighthawk R7000 router connected to a small 1Gbps switch with 8 ports. I have about 10 wired devices, and about 20 wireless devices connected to different AP's. Between wired devices, the 1Gbps link is saturated. At first, I wanted to change the whole network into 10 Gbps network, but then I quickly realized it is not worth it as 10 GbE switches are still expensive and I won't really benefit from it across the whole board because of other limiting factors (Disk speeds and interface speeds...etc). Plus Big transfers almost only happen between my main machine--where I generate my files and download stuff--and my 1st NAS. So I decided to only upgrade the link between my machine and my NAS to 10 Gbps. My NAS is Synology DS1618+. Here:Of course, I intend to use SSD caching to help increase I/O performance for my NAS so that I'm not limited by the RAID array speed.I can still probably do it with a 10 GbE switch if I get something like this:or this:and get 10 Gbps NIC's for both my main machine and my NAS but I want to explore other options. I can see that I can use sfp+ cards and link between my PC and NAS using DAC cables or fiber optic cables. I haven't done this before so I have got some questions.In addition to installing the sfp+ cards and using the appropriate cable to create the link between the two devices, what sort of configurations are required? If the link work, will the other older link still work? I mean I will still want my PC and NAS to be ultimately hooked to the router for internet access. Will the two devices be a part of two different networks? I don't understand this really.Also, the only card i could find for my Synology NAS that supports 10GbE and can be used to house two nvme ssd's is this one:Which has an RG-45 port which again means I will have to use a 10 Gbps switch. There is no card like it with sfp+ ports.Do you see what I'm saying?Any help or comments are greatly appreciated.