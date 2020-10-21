Using Windows 7 Will Get You Hacked?

Hi,
I know that Windows 7 support has ended back in January this year. I saw a comment that said if you keep using it still you will get hacked.
How true is that comment?
How will I get hacked if I don't go to malicious websites and use NOD32?
Also, can my PC get hacked just by being on idle? Will someone be able to do remote code execution on my PC?
