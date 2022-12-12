Using multiple sound outputs in my MacBook Pro

Is there a way I can use multiple sound outputs in my 16 inch M1 MacBook Pro?

Example:

1. I connected a 6K display with my MacBook, and I am playing a movie in the external 6K display, but watching doing some work in my main display, so I want the sound output of the movie to be in external speakers or the inbuilt speakers but for my work, I want the sound output to ne in a headphone

2. I am using a DJ App, in which I want the music played in first controller to be in external or inbuilt speakers but the second controller music to be in headphone.