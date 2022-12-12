Using multiple sound outputs in my MacBook Pro

M

maverick786us

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
1,999
Is there a way I can use multiple sound outputs in my 16 inch M1 MacBook Pro?
Example:
1. I connected a 6K display with my MacBook, and I am playing a movie in the external 6K display, but watching doing some work in my main display, so I want the sound output of the movie to be in external speakers or the inbuilt speakers but for my work, I want the sound output to ne in a headphone
2. I am using a DJ App, in which I want the music played in first controller to be in external or inbuilt speakers but the second controller music to be in headphone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top