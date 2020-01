hummmmmm please look up ASUS MB169C+ it is "DP Alt mode over USB C"



my understanding that USB C is combining DP + USB 3.0, in the ASUS monitor case, the USB C from laptop provides both DP ALT signal and power over USB on the rest of the pin,



now, instead of USB C to USB C (Laptop <-> monitor), i want to do DP + USB 3.0 A <-> USB C (Laptop <-> Monitor)



essentially, DP+USBA <-> USB C (i can make one, but if there is one out there.... i will just buy it) and does it exist?

Click to expand...