USB Hub Recommendations

Hi Everyone,
So I run a little bit of an unusual setup these days. In order to combat noise and heat in my office I went with a "desktop is in another room" active cable extension setup.
Essentially my desktop is now in my "server room" on the other side of the house, with an active 10gig USB-C cable, and three active monitor cables running from there to my office. (I documented this setup here)
For this to work, I need a USB hub on my desk in my office, with the particular requirement that the uplink port needs to be a female USB-C port so I can plug the active 10gig USB-C extension to it.
I also prefer it to have a mix of USB-A and USB-C connectors, and nothing else (no video, audio, network, etc. connectors)
It also needs to be powered locally, as I don't trust powering more than a couple of low power devices over a 75ft long active USB cable.
At the time I set it up, the only one I could find that met my criteria was this overpriced StarTech hub:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B081HQLMH4?tag=hardfocom-20
It works... Most of the time.. But it is not perfect.
- Only four ports
This requires me daisy chaining other USB hubs off of it when I have more than four devices plugged in, and when I do, things are unreliable at best presumably due to additive signal degradation.
- For some stupid reason when you connect and disconnect devices to it, it resets every device connected to the hub.
- Occasionally (and only during reboot) it doesn't re-initialize, leaving me lunging to power cycle it before I need keyboard input for Grub for my dual boot, which gets annoying.
It turns out searching for details on USB hubs is somewhat difficult, and has wound up being a manual click on every single store page listing only to find out that they don't meed my requirements, which is frustrating.
So, I decided to open it up to the forum, and see if anyone has a hub they like that meets my requirements.
Again, those requirements are:
- Uplink must be 10gig or better USB-C via a female port on the hub
- Hub must be powered locally, not via the USB-C uplink
- I need more than the four ports I have. 6-8 would be great. A mix of USB-A and USB-C ports would be good, and It would be nice if at least one were USB-C
- It must work well for you, and you must like it
- No other integrated devices or functions (network, video, audio, etc.) It has to be a USB hub and a USB hub only
Anyone have any good ones to recommend?
Appreciate any input.
