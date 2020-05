Hi does anyone know if u can change all the headers on the motherboard, i had on my front panel 2 usb 2.0 and 2 3.0 usb slots, i dropped coffee on them and they stopped working so im guessing i blew out the headers. So i am wondering if i can have them changed or do i have to get a new motherboard i got a x-399-e asus. also the picture is from system info is that a normal message, or is that related to my headers problem ..



Thanks