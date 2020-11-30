USB-c on 6800XT

griff30

griff30

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 15, 2000
Messages
6,277
Not that the cards are even widely available, are the any other uses for USB-C port?
I know monitors, VR headsets but those are rare and you could charge some phonea but maybe adding fast temporary memory?
AMD does not have Tensor cores on the card, maybe I'll just add a Coral TPU. Lol
Nvidia dropped the port on 3080 for lack of use, just wondering if AMD sees relevance to adding it?
 
G

goodrob

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 10, 2001
Messages
298
I personaly have been wondering about its use myself. even the partner 6800 boards dropped it from the non reference models.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top