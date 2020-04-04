USB C / external drive issue

groebuck

So i just got a new laptop with USB C/Thunderbolt - and I run VM labs off an external NVME drive. I noticed they were taking some time to start and seemed slow vs using my USB 3.0 connection so I ran some crystal disk marks.

Just as I thought. My drive is doing 40 MB/s transfers and read writes. WtF? I tried different usb c cables, I swapped out the NVME drive - nada. I tried my Lexar USB C drive same thing shitty performance.

I tried it on my desktop as well - same thing - through usb c crappy performance.

I checked the properties on the drive, enable write caching - still crappy 40 MB/s ..

been scouring the internet but so far no luck - any ideas?
groebuck

Tried it on both - no luck - I just grabbed ever usb c to usb c cable I had too to make sure it was not a cable issue.
 
Are you sure there’s no driver update you need for the NVME drive? You might need to manually install it if there is.
 
groebuck

Nope none - I triple checked - firmwares, controllers - ran the intel update util check device manager nothing everything is up to date. Odd thing is if I use a usb c to usb 3.0 cable I get 600-900 MB/s so I know it is not the drives themselves (one is a nvme eclosure the other is a lexar usb c drive ssd) - I am beginning to suspect it is the cables?
 
