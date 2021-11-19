Usage Data Permission Concerns

Hi,

I wanted to measure data upload and download on Android PingTools but was required to give Usage Data Access permission to the app:

Screenshot_20211119-101952_PingTools.jpg

I am wondering if by doing that this app could read data and identify what I do online. Assuming there was malicious app disguised as benevolent app and asked me to give those permissions, would allowing it put my data under risk? Could pickets be read?

Thanks
 
