US to Resume Tariffs on Graphics Cards Assembled in China

The tariffs add a 25% duty on graphics cards, motherboards, and desktop PC cases.
Over the past year, the US Trade Representative (USTR) has delayed restoring the Trump-era tariffs, which added a 25% duty on affected Chinese goods. The goal was to gather feedback from the industry and consider modifications as trade associations lobbied the White House to end the tariffs, citing the costs.
But on Wednesday, the USTR issued a notice, saying it had recommended to the White House that the “tariffs on covered products be maintained.” On Thursday, a spokesperson for USTR then told PCMag: “We are maintaining tariffs on products currently subject to the action, including the two tariffs you’ve inquired about.”
Those tariffs use the codes 8473.30.1180 and 8473.30.5100 and cover graphics cards, motherboards, and desktop PC cases.
So far, the USTR hasn’t officially issued a federal notice to continue the Trump-era tariffs or said what date they’ll resume.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/us-to-re...tent&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
