US Senate approves massive $52B spend on easing the chip shortage

How is spending more money going to ease the chip shortage? After all, money is not the problem, capacity is.
 
ManofGod said:
How is spending more money going to ease the chip shortage? After all, money is not the problem, capacity is.
" with more foundry capacity arising on home turf in the United States. It will be a slow process as getting new fabs up and running and old ones updated takes time, but it will eventually help ease a global reliance on manufacturing in Taipei, South Korea, and China."

It's basically an investment in foundries and other things to improve chip making in the US.
 
ManofGod said:
How is spending more money going to ease the chip shortage? After all, money is not the problem, capacity is.
Agreed.

The current chip capacity problem is short term, a combination of pandemic related supply chain issues, higher than average demand due to crypto mining and Intel's production issues.

The pandemic related supply chain issues will go away on their own over time. The other issues are being worked on already by the likes of TSMC increasing capacity and Intel trying to fix their production lines, but these are slow long term projects.

Building new capacity using $52B is also a slow long term process.

In order to resolve the current shortage issue the $52B spending should have been started 5-6 years ago.

Once this actually turns into additional capacity, who knows if we'll still need it?

Normally I would say it is not the governments job to meddle in the free market like this. If additional capacity is needed, prices go up, and the higher prices convince the market to invest in more capacity. Adam Smith's invisible hand takes care of it.

These days though, China is manipulating the market so much that the free market isn't working the way it should, which may force us to take some action as well. I'm not sure this is what I would do if I were long for a day, but I also don't know what the correct answer is.
 
zamardii12 said:
" with more foundry capacity arising on home turf in the United States. It will be a slow process as getting new fabs up and running and old ones updated takes time, but it will eventually help ease a global reliance on manufacturing in Taipei, South Korea, and China."

It's basically an investment in foundries and other things to improve chip making in the US.
That is only good if the fabs, new ones and updated ones, are capable of producing what is needed in the first place. The tech itself would need to be purchased by whomever is selling it, which is probably TSMC or something like that, I guess. By the time it changes anything, it may no longer even be needed.
 
Won't help the current situation but hopefully we bring more jobs back to American with new plants.

Intel has most of their chip plants stateside now. And more being built.
 
ManofGod said:
How is spending more money going to ease the chip shortage? After all, money is not the problem, capacity is.
A single modern fab costs upwards of $30B to build and get operational in a 5-year timeframe, that is a massive investment and any company making that sort of investment wants certain assurances, this bill makes those assurances and makes money available to get those fabs built. This is a big move for the US to make especially given the current US/Taiwan/China tensions where if China were to move on Taiwan, the US estimates a complete take over with virtually no means of stopping or slowing the Chinese advance, which would force sanctions which would, in turn, cut off Taiwan manufacturing to the US which would kill huge swaths of the North American tech and manufacturing sectors. This is Step 1, in what is a needed 10 step, multi-trillion-dollar investment to bring US manufacturing to where it is needed to be. They are going to need to pass a good number of these bills and similar ones if they want to not only take back tech manufacturing from China but prevent it from moving to India or the Philippines, or any other "lower" developed nation.
 
doz said:
Won't help the current situation but hopefully we bring more jobs back to American with new plants.

Intel has most of their chip plants stateside now. And more being built.
Jobs are always good, but my number one concern is national security, which this will certainly improve.
 
