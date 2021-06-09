US Senate approves massive $52B spend on easing the chip shortage

zamardii12
"President and CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association, John Neuffer, praised those who voted for the passing of the bill, calling the move a "Pivotal step toward strengthening US semiconductor production."
https://www.pcgamer.com/senate-pass-bill-innovation-competition-chip-shortage/
A little more independence from China is always welcome.
