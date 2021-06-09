US Senate approves massive $52B spend on easing the chip shortage

ManofGod said: How is spending more money going to ease the chip shortage? After all, money is not the problem, capacity is. Click to expand...

Agreed.The current chip capacity problem is short term, a combination of pandemic related supply chain issues, higher than average demand due to crypto mining and Intel's production issues.The pandemic related supply chain issues will go away on their own over time. The other issues are being worked on already by the likes of TSMC increasing capacity and Intel trying to fix their production lines, but these are slow long term projects.Building new capacity using $52B is also a slow long term process.In order to resolve the current shortage issue the $52B spending should have been started 5-6 years ago.Once this actually turns into additional capacity, who knows if we'll still need it?Normally I would say it is not the governments job to meddle in the free market like this. If additional capacity is needed, prices go up, and the higher prices convince the market to invest in more capacity. Adam Smith's invisible hand takes care of it.These days though, China is manipulating the market so much that the free market isn't working the way it should, which may force us to take some action as well. I'm not sure this is what I would do if I were long for a day, but I also don't know what the correct answer is.