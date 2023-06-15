US Government Breached

erek
Hmmm is this a big deal
“Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the university’s renowned health system said in a statement this week that “sensitive personal and financial information,” including health billing records may have been stolen in the hack.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s state-wide university system – which spans the 40,000-student University of Georgia along with over a dozen other state colleges and universities – confirmed it was investigating the “scope and severity” of the hack.”
Source: https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/15/politics/us-government-hit-cybeattack/index.html
