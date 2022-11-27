I currently have an old gigabyte board and last year was given an i9-9900K. I'm looking at upgrading for Xmas. I already have a case ive been waiting to build in, 3070 RTX, 1k modular PSU, 32GB ddr4 3200(16x2) and a few different m2 drives to choose from.



I was think an i7-13700K and an MSI Pro Z690-A. This seem to be around $700 together?



95% play current games, 5% random video editing.