Upgrading processor. does code name and socket type matter?

multi-tasking_guy

I need to upgrade my old CPU which has a socket of FCLGA1155 and it's a sandy bridge. The processor is Pentium Processor G640

Is that all i really need in order to upgrade? Will all FCLGA1155 socket types fit my motherboard? even if the code name doesn't match

I looked online and i found a Intel Core i5-3330 which the socket type FCLGA1155 but its not a sandy bridge. It's a Ivy bridge.

Does the code name matter?
 
Yes Ivy Bridge is compatible.
Now how far you want to go is up to your motherboard, P67, Z68, Z77 will all accept an i7 2600k or a i7 3770k.
 
KATEKATEKATE

Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge share the same 1155 socket, but not all 1155 motherboards support Ivy Bridge. All 70-series chipset boards support Ivy Bridge but some 60-series boards only support Sandy Bridge. Best to check your motherboard/system compatiblity list
 
KATEKATEKATE said:
Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge share the same 1155 socket, but not all 1155 motherboards support Ivy Bridge. All 70-series chipset boards support Ivy Bridge but some 60-series boards only support Sandy Bridge. Best to check your motherboard/system compatiblity list
Yeah your right, B65, Q65, Q67 have no Ivy support. But most consumer boards are H67 from what ive seen.
 
