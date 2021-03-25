Upgrading processor. does code name and socket type matter?

I need to upgrade my old CPU which has a socket of FCLGA1155 and it's a sandy bridge. The processor is Pentium Processor G640



Is that all i really need in order to upgrade? Will all FCLGA1155 socket types fit my motherboard? even if the code name doesn't match



I looked online and i found a Intel Core i5-3330 which the socket type FCLGA1155 but its not a sandy bridge. It's a Ivy bridge.



Does the code name matter?