Upgrading PC for gaming and streaming

My husband is planning to upgrade from his current CPU/mobo/RAM and I’m looking for some advice. He currently is running a 7600K, 16GB Crucial Ballistix LT DDR4-2400 RAM, and MSI Z270 Gaming 5 mobo (Paired with a 1080ti) He games a ton on it, and also streams to Twitch. His current setup has been... all over the place with streaming quality. Some games run fine and stream fine, but others are impossible to stream.



I’m assuming Ryzen is the way to go when streaming? The problem is that I can’t pick out what should be sufficient for him... I’ve only ever gone Intel. He wants to get a 3900x, which I’ve found for $599CAD right now. But I’m not sure if he actually NEEDS the 3900x for streaming? Of course I’d rather we go with a 5000 series but... supply, of course.



I also am not up to date with AMD mobos, which are good, which are subpar. Any recommendations? I should add he uses a 1080p 144hz monitor, so no 4k gaming or anything. We are hoping the 1080ti is suffice for a bit longer, as I really feel the issue is the processor. I have a 9700K and regular 1080 and have no issues gaming and streaming.



He’s hoping to spend under $1000CAD.. and the 3900x alone would eat up more than half of that, especially after the taxes here. If the border wasn’t closed, during my next visit back home to NY I’d be just buying the parts at Microcenter for much cheaper. But here we have to rely on Newegg basically. Any advice on a combo that will be good for streaming?