Upgrading my 8600k

Hey all,



I'm currently on an 8600k 6 core that I never bothered to OC. I'm not very hard anymore as I'm old now and have a bunch of kids. I never thought I'd need to OC it. Have an RTX 2070 and some ram I don't remember, OCed both of them, with the Ram just lowering the latency settings.



Looking to jump on an RTX 3080 and move from 2560x1080 to 4k.



Right now I'm getting stuttering while I play Warhammer total war and play videos in the background. My videos will stutter with my only six cores.



I can pick up an 8086k for about $300 or I could upgrade the whole system, which I'm fine with. If I do would you guys recommend an Intel 8 core or one of these amd zen systems? I haven't had an amd processor since thunderbird.



I don't use my computer for any productivity and the only thing that will ever stress it out is that I like to watch dlive while I play my games. My kids just play next up hero and minecraft.



Thx