Upgrading in 2022

I have not kept up with the current CPU market as my X299 system has been chugging along now for 4 years. Since I just picked up a 3090 RTX, was considering giving my PC a total refresh.My main usage of the desktop is gaming at 1440p, no workstation activity. Even still, I've always liked going with the HEDT platform.With the advances found in Z690, is there any reason to wait for the HEDT X699 release?I can also go the AMD route, but the new Intel procs seem to do much better in gaming.Appreciste any insight