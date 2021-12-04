Upgrading - i9-12900 vs amd 5950x - and what motherboard to get

Since I'm trying to decide whether to go with AMD 5950 or Intel 12900, and what motherboard to use, I put this here. If it's the wrong place let me know so I can move it to where it SHOULD be.



Its time to upgrade the 6-year-old system. This is not going to be a gaming system, though there may occasionally be a bit of gaming. I'm looking to optimize speed and efficiency across the board when doing large-ish image processing - things like a 10-12 D850 image panos, multiple layers, Lightroom, faster processing in tools like Denoise AI and AI Sharpen. And, of course faster processing across the board in Lightroom, Photoshop and everything else. Video is a possibility so I'll want to be able to handle that well too.



I went over to Puget Systems, where they test the kind of things I do, and they gave the i7-12900 rave reviews, showing it consistently being faster than the AMD 5950X. At the same time, they didn’t mention ANYTHING about heat issues, so when I came over here I was rather surprised by statements like “You can’t cool the 12900 without water cooling…



I'll be using a full tower case because I need the front slots for removable hard drive carriers, want lots of space for the ATX board and cooler and I'd like as many front side USB3 ports as possible. I'd STRONGLY prefer NOT to have to water cool, and I've got a Noctua NH-D15 that is usable on the AMD 5950x with adapter, and hopefully the 12900 (I'm checking on the necessary adapter). My current system has been overclocked for the last 6 years, so I'm sure the new one will also be.



I'm going to put in 64GB of DDR5 memory if I get the 12900, or 64GB of DDR4 with the AMD, and an NVMe, 1TB SSD for the O/S and general stuff. I've got an EVGA 850W PS. GPU is an AMD 5700XT, which should be fine 'til the graphics card stupidity abates - if it ever does.



SO, given what I primarily do, looking at cost (semi-important), performance (very important), overclocking (important), reliability (important), etc - am I better with the Intel i9-12900KF or the AMD Ryzen 5950X? And why?



Motherboards for the Intel CPU seem to fall into 2 camps - expensive, like the $600 ASUS ROG Hero that are full of tweaks for gaming, and less expensive but I suspect not as capable $300 motherboards. Are the things that make gaming motherboards successful ALSO things that benefit me, or is most of what makes the board good for gaming completely wasted on what I’m doing? Is there a motherboard that would be optimal for this type of application that's extremely capable, has easy, great overclocking, AND is cost effective or if I end up with the i9-12900 do I just shut up and buy the ASUS hero and be done with it?



OR, is the 5950X going to provide effectively the same real-world performance in a more “mature” package? Is the heat problem talked about with the 12900 NOT an issue with the 5950? Will my NH-D15 happily keep this thing cool with a moderate/reasonable overclock and a bunch of memory and cpu hog applications running? What are the great options for motherboards for my type of setup? Since the 5950X is limited to DDR4 memory it looks like the fastest is 3600 MHz rather than 4800, but is this going to make any real difference? It looks like the 5950X would be slightly cheaper overall to build, but not enough to worry about. So, given my environment, what are some great motherboards for this chip?



The budget isn't unlimited, but neither is it so constrained that I want to end up with a disappointing system... Thoughts?