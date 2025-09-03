  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Upgrading from my RTX 3070?

ibex333

ibex333

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 30, 2007
Messages
1,127
Need some advice on an upgrade. Mainly concerned with 1440p. Don't care for 4k yet, don't need it.

My main thing is the insane prices. I looked up some info and it looks like the 5070 is only 60% faster. But the issue is it's not just 60% more expensive. Its far, far more than that.

I can sell my 3070 for only around $200 or so. But the 5070 would cost me something around $540 at best. Thats neither wise, nor cost efficient. I am ok with AMD but that's even more expensive.

Would you even bother if you were me?

My main goal is maxed or very high graphics @ 1440p in games like STALKER 2, Horizon Zero Dawn and Cyberpunk.
 
The the RTX 5070 is only 10% more than what the 3070 msrp was 5 years ago. To complain about that seems insane. 60% is a pretty huge upgrade and in ray tracing and path tracing it's closer to 100% increase. At this point I would just wait on the Super version of the card which may end up coming in at the same price and will have 50% more vram. That would make way more sense for you considering how long it looks like you want to keep a card because 12 gigs is right at the limit in a couple games right now.
 
