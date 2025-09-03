Upgrading from my RTX 3070?

Need some advice on an upgrade. Mainly concerned with 1440p. Don't care for 4k yet, don't need it.



My main thing is the insane prices. I looked up some info and it looks like the 5070 is only 60% faster. But the issue is it's not just 60% more expensive. Its far, far more than that.



I can sell my 3070 for only around $200 or so. But the 5070 would cost me something around $540 at best. Thats neither wise, nor cost efficient. I am ok with AMD but that's even more expensive.



Would you even bother if you were me?



My main goal is maxed or very high graphics @ 1440p in games like STALKER 2, Horizon Zero Dawn and Cyberpunk.