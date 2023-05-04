Upgrading from a 3070 question

narsbars

I have a 3070, I don't OC. Is there anything I might be able to upgrade to that would make me notice the difference? I am planning on a maximum of $650.00 which would include being able to get a minimum of $300.00 for the 3070. Of course this means guessing about used card prices but I buy my used stuff from the H and have always done well.
Please none of the "Save your money for a 4080" stuff. I am not going to be able to put the money away in any reasonable time.
 
DooKey

You could go with a 4070 if you stick with NV, but you could also pick up a 6950XT for your budget. If DLSS3 and RT is a draw for you then go 4070, otherwise grab a 6950XT.
 
pavel

narsbars said:
I have a 3070, I don't OC. Is there anything I might be able to upgrade to that would make me notice the difference? I am planning on a maximum of $650.00 which would include being able to get a minimum of $300.00 for the 3070. Of course this means guessing about used card prices but I buy my used stuff from the H and have always done well.
Please none of the "Save your money for a 4080" stuff. I am not going to be able to put the money away in any reasonable time.
So, you have $350 already and suspect you could get $300 for your current card? I think an upgrade with $650-ish to spend can get either: rtx 4070, rx 6950 xt or a used 3090.
This article compares the 4070 and 6950 head to head:

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/nvidia-rtx-4070-vs-rx-6950-xt/

I would try to save up a bit more - $200 for a 7900 XT but failing that, I think it's between those 3 cards - if someone wants to correct me or say I'm wrong - then.... :) But, that's how I perceive it.
 
kirbyrj

DooKey said:
You could go with a 4070 if you stick with NV, but you could also pick up a 6950XT for your budget. If DLSS3 and RT is a draw for you then go 4070, otherwise grab a 6950XT.
Those are really the best two options at that price point.
 
narsbars

pavel said:
So, you have $350 already and suspect you could get $300 for your current card? I think an upgrade with $650-ish to spend can get either: rtx 4070, rx 6950 xt or a used 3090.
This article compares the 4070 and 6950 head to head:

https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/nvidia-rtx-4070-vs-rx-6950-xt/

I would try to save up a bit more - $200 for a 7900 XT but failing that, I think it's between those 3 cards - if someone wants to correct me or say I'm wrong - then.... :) But, that's how I perceive it.
I won't have another $200.00 but I have heard the complaints about the low NVRAM on the 4070. I would go the 3090 route if I thought I could get a 24 gig 3090 at $650. Not going to go the 6950 range just because I have had a steady solid experience with the 3xxx series.
 
