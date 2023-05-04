Upgrading from a 3070 question

I have a 3070, I don't OC. Is there anything I might be able to upgrade to that would make me notice the difference? I am planning on a maximum of $650.00 which would include being able to get a minimum of $300.00 for the 3070. Of course this means guessing about used card prices but I buy my used stuff from the H and have always done well.

Please none of the "Save your money for a 4080" stuff. I am not going to be able to put the money away in any reasonable time.