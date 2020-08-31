Upgrading Dell Optiplex 7070SFF Power Supply

Stevan said: I have seen that it is possible to put 240W J61WF PSU, however, I am unable to find the genuine new one. Click to expand...

Stevan said: Does anyone know if these will fit physically in 7070 SFF and work, as in not fry anything? (it is hard to find PSU dimensions, but both of these seem to be 3060 5060 7060 MT PSU). Click to expand...

You won't find a new one because these are proprietary OEM only power supplies made specifically for Dell. The only long shot you'd have at getting a new one is calling up Dell and asking them if they'll sell you the power supply by itself, which is very unlikely. Otherwise, your only choice is to buy a used pull from another machine.Most people here don't dabble in hotrodding proprietary OEM machines like that. The only advice I can give you is to try buying one of the more powerful PSU units and doing a pinout comparison between the original 200W unit and the higher power replacement you buy. If the pinout matches between the two units, it should work, but there's always the possibility of things going thermonuclear and blowing up. But that's the risk when doing unsupported hardware swaps on OEM gear.I have hotrodded older Dell SFF machines in the Pentium 4/ Core 2 era, and from that experience, I can say that sometimes stuff works and sometimes it doesn't. Even when it looks like it should work, it may not.