Upgrading 8 Year Old Rig.... Thoughts/Recommendations/Observations :)?

Red is current

Yellow is Upgrade

Green is Keep

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770k 3.5Ghz (OC 4Ghz)

MOBO: ASRock Z75 Pro3 LGA 1155 Intel Z75 |

RAM: 4 x 4GB Corsair DDR 1333 ||

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 ||

PSU: Corsair HX850 ||

Monitor: Dell S2716DGR 1440P 144Hz ||

SDD: Samsung 860 1TB, and 500 GB

HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200 RPM 1TB Hard Drive ||

Case: NZXT Source 210 Midtower ||

Any thoughts or suggests would be extremely appreciated.

Thanks so much, love this community!

Hey everyone,Well, it's getting to be that time since I have an 8 year old MOBO and very old processor. Thinking it may be time to upgrade, or wait another year?! I have a GTX 1080 that I'm hoping to last me another year or so, but am open to suggestions!I game regularly on Overwatch, Valorant, and will play the big action rpg games when they come out (Assassins Creed, Jedi Fallen Order, other massive games)...I care about having high FPS for my competitive games, and being able to play the open world games on max settings.Not really looking to spend more than $800 altogetherHere is my current build and the upgrade I'm thinking of doing with it hyperlinked to page: