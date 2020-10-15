Upgrading 8 Year Old Rig.... Thoughts/Recommendations/Observations :)?

Hey everyone,
Well, it's getting to be that time since I have an 8 year old MOBO and very old processor. Thinking it may be time to upgrade, or wait another year?! I have a GTX 1080 that I'm hoping to last me another year or so, but am open to suggestions!
I game regularly on Overwatch, Valorant, and will play the big action rpg games when they come out (Assassins Creed, Jedi Fallen Order, other massive games)...
I care about having high FPS for my competitive games, and being able to play the open world games on max settings.
Not really looking to spend more than $800 altogether
Here is my current build and the upgrade I'm thinking of doing with it hyperlinked to page:
Red is current Yellow is Upgrade Green is Keep
CPU: Intel Core i7-3770k 3.5Ghz (OC 4Ghz) Upgrade: Intel - Core i7-10700K $379.99 (Cooler: Cooler Master - Hyper 212 RGB Edition) $44.99
MOBO: ASRock Z75 Pro3 LGA 1155 Intel Z75 || Upgrade: MSI - MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE WIFI (Socket LGA1200) $199.99
RAM: 4 x 4GB Corsair DDR 1333 || Upgrade: CORSAIR - Vengeance RGB PRO 32GB (2PK 16GB) $129.99
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 ||
PSU: Corsair HX850 ||
Monitor: Dell S2716DGR 1440P 144Hz ||
SDD: Samsung 860 1TB, and 500 GB
HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200 RPM 1TB Hard Drive ||
Case: NZXT Source 210 Midtower ||
Any thoughts or suggests would be extremely appreciated.
Thanks so much, love this community!
