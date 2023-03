Upgrading 3.5 HD to 2.5SSD

It seems like you're trying to do this in the most cost effective way. Which is fine, I appreciate that. I'll try and be to the point.a) would be the great preference for me. It always is. Windows always migrates too much trash and the registry always leads to slow downs. If it's possible to do a full wipe, I'd do it every time.b) Can be done, but unless I'm dealing with fresh installs, I personally run away from this.1.) I've used "toasters" for over 10 years now. And they do what they're supposed to do. I might recommend getting one from a known brand, mostly for reliability and warranty. Though in theory even the knock-offs these days will likely have reasonably good electronics. If I was buying today, I'd buy the one from Sabrent.2.) There are tons of 3.5" to 2.5" drive converters on the market. As it's just a piece of metal that has to meet certain dimensions, even the cheapest options will often times be more than good enough. Some "nicer" ones have heatsinks or allow for hot swapping. However, I'm guessing one is all you'll be doing per computer and all these extra features don't matter.Here is Sabrent's: https://www.amazon.com/Sabrent-Internal-Drive-Mounting-BK-HDDH/dp/B00G57BN1M/ref=sr_1_4?crid=16QMO3FIRED1E&keywords=3.5"+to+2.5"&qid=1678836382&sprefix=3.5+to+2.5+,aps,205&sr=8-4 However, like i say, it's just a metal bracket, you could buy likely even cheaper options should you want to.I might also recommend spending slightly more for the MX500 version of the drives that have DRAM and will be faster. Though I'm sure speed isn't much of a concern. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0781VSXBP/ref=twister_B0BQ5JTZ89?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1