Upgrading 3.5 HD to 2.5SSD

I am helping out a school for children with special needs with a project to upgrade their ageing ICT Suite. They will pay for the parts, and I will supply the labour, tools and software as a gratuity. The existing 3.5" HDDs drives will be replaced with SSDs, and the RAM will be increased from 4GB to 10GB. (There are x2 slots in the machines, and they currently have 2x2GB, so replacing one slot with 8GB.)The PCs are Dell Optiplex 3060 Tower PCs.There is no volume licence for Windows 10. They all appear to be running individually licensed copies of Windows 10 Home. There are two scenarios (depending on their needs/wishes)a) Wipe the PCs and start again with a clean Windows installb) Clone the existing drives.1) I'd be interested in feedback on devices such as this one:2) In terms of the physical insertion. The product that I'm looking to buy doesn't appear to come with any cables or caddy to situate it in the PC. Does anyone have any suggestion as to what I will need. I have linked to the product below. I appreciate it might be a case of opening the PC case and seeing what I need.