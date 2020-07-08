Upgraded to the X570 Master

So after a good while running my Aorus Gaming 5, I made the move to the X570 platform and now am running the Aorus Master. Very nice features, this thing is built to take punishment. It was pretty much a painless upgrade, just took out the old and put in the new. On a performance level Im getting about the same as I did with the X470, and I expected as much especially since Im running air. So next up is the GPU, whenever the 3000 series comes out.