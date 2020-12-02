Upgrade Yo Router Day!

If you have not in a while UPGRADE YO ROUTER TODAY!

Do this once a month at least!

If its old and has no more firmware updates....buy a new one....

If its never been updated .... update it....

If you can make your own out of a spare i3 or faster pc then do so....

Be safe crazy kids and UPGRADE THAT ROUTER!

P.S. - Don't Copy That Floppy!
 
