Upgrade to Alienware 27" 240hz or buy another Dell 2716dgr?

Need another monitor for when I'm gaming at my girlfriend's place to use with my razer blade 2019 advanced (2070 gpu, i7 9700h 32gb ram).
Tired of looking at that 15" screen when I'm gaming over there.
Currently gaming with a Dell 2716DGR 27" 1440P 144 hz - https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/dell/s2716dgr-s2716dg
Was thinking maybe I should just buy another one of those -- saw some open box deals on eBay for only $300.
OR
Should I upgrade my current monitor for PC at home (rtx 3080, i7 9700k, 32gb ram... all specs in sig) to the Alienware 27" 1440P 240 hz - https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/dell/alienware-aw2721d
Then I could just use my dell monitor at my gf's place....
Reason is they have this killer deal on Amazon right now for $770.
They also have this monitor renewed for $730 -
But I've always been told not to buy them renewed....
So what do I go with? Another Dell 2716DGR or the Alienware 27" deal brand new for $770 or renewed for $730?
Thanks for all advice and suggestions. Much appreciated!!!
