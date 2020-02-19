Upgrade, Replace or run it til it dies...

Upgrade or replace or let it be that is the question. Looking at my notes from the last time I was under the hood other than the yearly blow out the dust bit and replacing a fan that blew a bearing awhile back I realize that this current workstation was built roughly 5 years ago and I really haven't found I needed more.



As far as use case goes I do light to moderate development work in PHP, Python, C++, C# and occasionally other scripting languages. These days I use mostly VS Code or Sublime Text 3 depending on the project. The gaming I do seems to be limited to a really old MMO (Dungeons & Dragons Online), the odd Civ V/VI game and when it releases Balders Gate 3. Nothing to taxing graphically and I am not bothering with the latest Call of Duty or Battlefield Games as they really having been fun for me for awhile. I think my last FPS that I enjoyed was probably Rainbow Six 3: Ravenshield and I recall playing a huge amount of Enemy Territory and it's followup ET: Quake Wars because of the custom maps but I digress.



At any rate on to the Hardware:



Asus H97M-E micro-ATX Board

Intel i3-4150 running at stock speeds 3.5ghz with fairly large copper cooler whose type I forget but it keeps this cpu running at 45c or under so its all good.

GSkill Ripjaws DDR3 8 gig 2x4 CL9 dual channel kit

EVGA NVidia GTX 750 Ti @ 2gig card

Crucial 256gb SATA SSD

various other SATA traditional drives

and TSSTcorp SH-S223F SATA DVD-Burner



Generic 550w PSU



Now when I built this M.2 NVMe was the new hotness and a 128gb stick was running like $500 and while that 10gb/s data rate sounded great it was just too damn pricey for it so I went with a regular SATA SSD for the build. Nothing in this is all that dated for what I am using though the MMO I am playing is upping itself to a 64-bit client and I am pondering hunting up another 8 gb DDR Dual channel kit to give me more headroom on apps since with my 2 cheapo 1080p screens I tend to keep at least one browser, discord and my journal program up nearly at all times.



My temptation is to just add 8gb of ram and call it good until something breaks and then spend $4-500 on a basic Ryzen 2600 build or whatever the existing budget gamer rig is at the time but I got to wondering if there were any good upgrades for $200 or under that would really be worth it to this existing build? I've found a matching DDR3 dual channel 8gb kit for $54 shipped but I wonder if putting in a n i5 or i7 would really be worth doing given that the upgrade would end up being around $200 for say an i5-4690K roughly. If it gets higher I suspect I would be better off building a new box which I've priced out at roughly $400 or so baring sales and other oddities.



I admit I don't feel that much of an urge to do more than throw more ram into it for a bit until something comes along that it won't handle but I don't keep an eye close enough on hardware these days to know where a good bang for the buck lays.



Any suggests would be quite welcome.