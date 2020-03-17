Upgrade Recommendations

Hi guys,



So I was last really on this forums in 2012 when I built my PC, and it's still going strong being able to run most things smoothly, so I'm a happy boy! But with the latest games coming out requiring more power, I'm finding my PC is falling behind a bit. Certain higher-demanding games I can only run at mid-settings, or any MMO's with hugely intensive graphics can be an issue too.



Now I the issue is I don't have thousands to upgrade to a completely new rig. I'm aware that as time goes on, I'll need to fully upgrade, but I was wondering if anyone has any recommendations for components I could upgrade that would give me the best bang-for-buck in the short term future?



Specs as they sit:

Intel i7-4770k 3.5ghz Quad (Water cooled)

ASUS Z87-K Motherboard

16GB DDR3 Corsair Vengance RAM

NVIDIA GTX 770 GPU

128GB SSD

2TB HDD



I'm aware the motherboard isn't great, but I'm also painfully aware that my core is old, so there are no real options to change here without a big upgrade. I think for the immediate future, I would just like to get a bit of a richer graphical gameplay experience on the games I do play (FFXIV, GW2, OW, Nier Automata, soon Cyberpunk).



Any thoughts or suggestions would be hugely appreciated!!



Thanks