Upgrade or wait: mid 2022 edition

Current generation prices are actually getting close to MSRP or even below it, for actual brand new cards. Hypothetically speaking they might keep getting lower for a time





But as they go out of production, naturally this situation will change, and everyone knows that the secondhand market is/will be absolute wild west of heavily mined and used up cards.





The next generation supposedly might not even have an MSRP?





So sure that mid-range 4070 (and whatever AMD will release) might faster than some of our top end cards right now... but if there is no MSRP and there's inevitably going to be a shortage as it comes out... what are you going to pay for it, when both scalpers and (possibly/doubtlessly) miners are involved?





And for how long will you have to pay that much for it before it becomes reasonable? Half a year? One year? Two years?





The next generation, while having overblown power requirements from initial sources, is still undoubtedly going to require a lot more power on a per-tier basis. For some people this matters (though considering the price they will possibly be at, I guess a new PSU is just a drop in the bucket).





Finally, though a weaker (and more personal) point... what's all this horsepower going to? My 2080 RTX (not Super, not Ti) is doing fine in many games I've been playing at 3440x1440p, and the resolution feels just fine to me for immersion and fidelity. Supposedly a 3080 Ti or similar will be, what, twice as powerful? At that point, who needs even stronger? Just VR players?

I think we're kind of at an interesting crossroads in contemporary consumer GPU's, because of several factors:It's just a shower thought that occurred to me, and obviously no one has a crystal ball, I'm just curious what people are doing/thinking in the current environment.Personally, I'm kind of split between gambling on waiting for a 4070, or just nabbing a 3080Ti in a little while and calling it good for the next several years of my 3440p life.