NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090 in gaming

This seems viable, they are paying TSMC a fortune to get in on the 5nm production lines for these, they are going to be monolithic so $$$, but I expect good things from the 4060 series, I am hoping I can get a reasonable upgrade from that over my 2080TI, I am not unhappy with my 2080TI at 1440p and as I am not getting a new monitor any time soon that is still my target performance metric. I just want something that generates less heat.