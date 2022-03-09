NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090 in gaming

Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,700
"
NVIDIA is going the whole hog with its upcoming Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with the new GeForce RTX 40 series cards -- even in mid-range form -- expected to offer huge performance increases over the current-gen GPUs.

Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/8497...p-to-30-faster-than-3090-in-gaming/index.html
-rtx-4070-up-to-30-faster-than-4090-in-gaming_full.png


Yeah, I wish I could be excited for the "Out of Stock Nvidia 4xxx series cards" but I'll believe it when I see it. Anyway, here's to hoping we can both afford and obtain one of these. A 30% improvement seems reasonable to believe but from a mid tear 4xxx? I don't know.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,200
This seems viable, they are paying TSMC a fortune to get in on the 5nm production lines for these, they are going to be monolithic so $$$, but I expect good things from the 4060 series, I am hoping I can get a reasonable upgrade from that over my 2080TI, I am not unhappy with my 2080TI at 1440p and as I am not getting a new monitor any time soon that is still my target performance metric. I just want something that generates less heat.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
5,200
GSDragoon said:
500-600 watts just for the GPU? lol
Click to expand...
As somebody who is running a system with a pair of 1600w PSU's to run a stack of GPUs yeah that is a thing, they have to crunch a shitload of data and you can only improve efficiency so much before you just have to throw more juice at it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top