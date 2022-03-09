NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: up to 30% faster than RTX 3090 in gaming

Krenum
Apr 29, 2005
18,700
NVIDIA is going the whole hog with its upcoming Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with the new GeForce RTX 40 series cards -- even in mid-range form -- expected to offer huge performance increases over the current-gen GPUs.
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/8497...p-to-30-faster-than-3090-in-gaming/index.html
Yeah, I wish I could be excited for the "Out of Stock Nvidia 4xxx series cards" but I'll believe it when I see it. Anyway, here's to hoping we can both afford and obtain one of these. A 30% improvement seems reasonable to believe but from a mid tear 4xxx? I don't know.
