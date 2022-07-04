Upgrade or New Build?

maxinflixion
Hoping to hear some logical third party thoughts here.
A year or so ago, I took advantage of the mining craze and sold of my 5700xt, which caused me to have to downgrade from a 2700X to a 3200G as a CPU.
Figuring I'd wait it out until I got the itch, this continues to serve me well. Component prices are back within reason now, and I am ready to make a move in a couple of weeks.
Up until an hour ago, I was set on grabbing a 12700K bundle getting biggest bang for buck GPU I could find day of or wait a little while for an unbeatable deal.
This was until I realized my trusty Asus Strix ROG B350-F Gaming motherboard (I should have initially gone for something better as it is), now supports all the way up to 5900X.
Use Case:
Some gaming, but I am not competitive (and still play Battlefield 2)
Audio and Video Editing.
I'll be reusing my DDR4, PSU (650w Seasonic Gold), case and SSDs.
Going w/ the new AMD CPU will certainly require a new GPU on day one, but save me from having to buy a new motherboard and also rebuild from scratch (I actually don't mind doing that part though). I guess I am wondering what major limitations the B350 would bring? This might allow me to spring for a better GPU this go-round and bide my time for Zen 4.
Going Intel will not require a new GPU on day 1, although I'll definitely be shopping for one already anyway. The motherboard cost will not be a huge factor, but could affect my GPU choice.
Posting this in the AMD area for a reason. Learning I could use more CPU options than I thought has me leaning this way now. Is my thinking correct?
