Upgrade my GPU or CPU for better VR?

Alright, my VR Rig has been sitting on a strong, but dated foundation and I've been heavy into VR games especially now. What is the smart play for an update right now?



Here are my specs:

ASUS ROG Strix Z370i Gaming mobo

i7-8700k CPU

2x8GB Corsair Vengeance RAM

1TB NVMe drive

3080 FE GPU

650w Seasonic SFX PSU

Lian Lu TU150 Mini ITX Case



Basically, I've been getting good performance on my system in a good bunch of my VR games, but I've been mulling over what to update for my system. I can't decided on a new current gen CPU/Mobo, on either Intel or AMD CPU, or on a newer GPU with more VRAM like a 3090 or higher GPU(if possible). Pretty much at a crossroad as to what would be the smart upgrade. What are some recommendations? Who or what should I be looking for?