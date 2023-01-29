Upgrade / Buy New?

Blake1066

Jan 29, 2023
1
After being out of the PC world for a few years, I'm getting back into gaming. I'm only going to use it occasionally as I'm not a hardcore gamer. I still like the older FPS games, but also go for some of the newer ones (Battlefield, COD, Sniper, etc.). Should I just buy a new one, or is it easier and more cost efficient to upgrade my old gaming machine (Asus A8N SLI Premium with 2GB RAM (easy to upgrade) and an nVidia 8800GT video card (I saw some older posts recommending a 9600GT)). All (relevant) opinions appreciated. So, what say you's?
 
hititnquitit

Apr 16, 2018
2,004
Yep, it's time to retire the old girl.

If you need help piecing a new rig together let us know what your budget is and what res you would like to play at. We'll get you started off in the right direction ;)
 
E4g1e

May 21, 2002
7,371
^^ that, as well. There is absolutely nothing at all whatsoever that can be salvaged from that rig. You see, the hardware manufacturers have completely discontinued all support for those particular components many years ago. That means that you might not be able to access the Web with that system without risking malware and ransomware attacks because the hardware manufacturers are no longer issuing even security patches for those components.

And anything that's even relatively recent (GPU-wise) will be seriously bottlenecked by the 18-year-old CPU.

Worst of all, the cost of any upgrades, if such parts could be purchased new, would cost you far more money than their performance improvement would justify.

And that is all because the entire PC hardware industry is locked into the "planned obsolescence" support model.
 
