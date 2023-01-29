Upgrade / Buy New?

After being out of the PC world for a few years, I'm getting back into gaming. I'm only going to use it occasionally as I'm not a hardcore gamer. I still like the older FPS games, but also go for some of the newer ones (Battlefield, COD, Sniper, etc.). Should I just buy a new one, or is it easier and more cost efficient to upgrade my old gaming machine (Asus A8N SLI Premium with 2GB RAM (easy to upgrade) and an nVidia 8800GT video card (I saw some older posts recommending a 9600GT)). All (relevant) opinions appreciated. So, what say you's?