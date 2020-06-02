Upgrade advice

M

Mehphisto

Weaksauce
Joined
May 19, 2009
Messages
75
I currently have a:
i5 2500k 3.3
16 GB Ram
and a GTX 960 2GB I think,

I recently upgraded to an SSD, I would like to get a newer video card, but not really sure what to get because of potential bottleneck..
Upgrading the processor isn't really an option for me financially

any advice would be greatly appreciated.
 
C

CraptacularOne

n00b
Joined
Nov 2, 2019
Messages
36
Well I would definitely be looking for a i7 2600K to replace your 2500K with for starters. Having only 4 cores and 4 threads in today's games can really introduce hitches and hangs. The 4 extra threads from a 2600K will be a good stop gap till you can afford a system overhaul which I'm sure you know you are in need of. As for the video card I wouldn't spend more than $200-$250 on a new one for this system. That will put you in the GTX 1660 Super price point. If you're wanting to try AMD look for a RX 5500XT 8GB card. Either would be quite a upgrade from your GTX 960.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top