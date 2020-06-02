Upgrade advice

I currently have a:
i5 2500k 3.3
16 GB Ram
and a GTX 960 2GB I think,
I recently upgraded to an SSD, I would like to get a newer video card, but not really sure what to get because of potential bottleneck..
Upgrading the processor isn't really an option for me financially
any advice would be greatly appreciated.
