Upgrade advice

Well I would definitely be looking for a i7 2600K to replace your 2500K with for starters. Having only 4 cores and 4 threads in today's games can really introduce hitches and hangs. The 4 extra threads from a 2600K will be a good stop gap till you can afford a system overhaul which I'm sure you know you are in need of. As for the video card I wouldn't spend more than $200-$250 on a new one for this system. That will put you in the GTX 1660 Super price point. If you're wanting to try AMD look for a RX 5500XT 8GB card. Either would be quite a upgrade from your GTX 960.