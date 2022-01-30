Updating GPU driver after Windows install, best source? (NVIDIA or MSI)

Just clean-installed Windows 11, and one of the first drivers I'd like to update is the GPU.

Keeping in my I'm running on a GTX 750 Ti (still the only card from that line being supported with regular driver updates to this day til I find my dream card) on a MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WIFI... which of these two drivers am I better off with?
  • AMD Graphics Drivers | Ver: 21.30.14 | Date: 2021-11-02 | Source: MSI
  • GeForce Game Ready Driver - WHQL | Ver: 511.23 | Date: 2022-01-14 | Source: NVIDIA
I assume the latter (NVIDIA), but just wanted to be sure with your expert confirmation. :)
For everything else (chipset, audio, ethernet, wifi, bluetooth) I intend to go with the versions on the MSI page (stop me now if that's a mistake).

PS: OS has already been fully updated with 2 cumulative patches, and is running beautifully so far.
 
the amd gpu driver isnt going to do anything for your nvidia gpu...
use the new nv driver and the amd chipset driver from amds page.
 
