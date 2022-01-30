Updating GPU driver after Windows install, best source? (NVIDIA or MSI)

Just clean-installed Windows 11, and one of the first drivers I'd like to update is the GPU.
Keeping in my I'm running on a GTX 750 Ti (still the only card from that line being supported with regular driver updates to this day til I find my dream card) on a MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WIFI... which of these two drivers am I better off with?
For everything else (chipset, audio, ethernet, wifi, bluetooth) I intend to go with the versions on the MSI page (stop me now if that's a mistake).
PS: OS has already been fully updated with 2 cumulative patches, and is running beautifully so far.
- AMD Graphics Drivers | Ver: 21.30.14 | Date: 2021-11-02 | Source: MSI
- GeForce Game Ready Driver - WHQL | Ver: 511.23 | Date: 2022-01-14 | Source: NVIDIA
