Updating GPU driver after Windows install, best source? (NVIDIA or MSI)

AMD Graphics Drivers | Ver: 21.30.14 | Date: 2021-11-02 | Source: MSI

| Ver: 21.30.14 | | Source: MSI GeForce Game Ready Driver - WHQL | Ver: 511.23 | Date: 2022-01-14 | Source: NVIDIA

Just clean-installed Windows 11, and one of the first drivers I'd like to update is the GPU.Keeping in my I'm running on a(still the only card from that line being supported with regular driver updates to this day til I find my dream card) on a... which of these two drivers am I better off with?I assume the latter (NVIDIA), but just wanted to be sure with your expert confirmation.For everything else (chipset, audio, ethernet, wifi, bluetooth) I intend to go with the versions on the MSI page (stop me now if that's a mistake).PS: OS has already been fully updated with 2 cumulative patches, and is running beautifully so far.