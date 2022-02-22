Unsupported games

Armenius
This Twitter thread is tracking games that are officially unsupported on the Steam Deck currently. The list includes some "big" titles like Outlast, Rage 2, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The generic popup states that they are working on adding support.
https://nitter.actionsack.com/Wario64/status/1495941263547265027
Feel free to add more to the thread.
