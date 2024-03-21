Unpatchable vulnerability in Apple chip leaks secret encryption keys

Consistent but sadly subjective.

DoJ Stance on the Apple stores.

DoJ: You can't do your store that way you have to do it like this.

Apple: But that way introduces the following security and stability issues which our users chose us to avoid.

DoJ: Well find a way to operate your store like this, but also solve those problems.

Apple: Google and Android have been trying for the better part of 15 years and have not succeeded yet, what makes you think we can in 6 months?



DoJ stance on Apple payment policies (which to be fair suck)

DoJ: Your store costs too much for developers

Apple: Here is an itemized breakdown of our operation and services as well as their costs to operate, furthermore here are numerous examples of places where we have done as you have asked and this is the result, it doesn't end how you claim it does.

DoJ: Well find a way to cut costs then.

Apple: You honestly think we don't continually look for ways to cut costs?



DoJ Stance on iMessage and the Green Bubble Controversy

DoJ: Make SMS messages Blue!

Apple: update the SMS standards so that they support encryption using something other than point-to-point via E.164 addresses.

DoJ: No Google did it you can too

Apple: Google does it by routing all the messages through their privately owned server where they generate the encryption and handle delivery while simultaneously parsing the messages for keywords they can profile for their advertising engines. Our users do not want that, and it goes against our shareholder mission statements.

DoJ:.... OK use RCS then!

Apple: OK update RCS to do encryption via something other than point-to-point via E.164 addresses, and decouple it from the Business Messaging service platform

DoJ: No Google does it you can too!

Apple: Google does it by again routing all the messages through their privately owned servers where they again parse it for keywords before encrypting and delivering the messages just as they do for SMS. Again our users don't want that and if we do our shareholders will sue us.

DoJ: Fine F-U then, you make a global standard then and make it available for everybody to use for free while outlining the security protocols and security methods.

Apple: That's not our F'ing job!



So the DoJ has a very consistent stance, it is just a terrible one.

They are trying to legislate Apple into solving their problems so they don't have to while simultaneously claiming a win.

The government needs to take action and implement some policies at a top level to address these and other problems, but they are inept, corrupt, and ultimately useless so they can't, and won't.



Should the mobile platform market be more open? yes, is Apple extraordinarily closed? also yes, are they being extremely protective of their market? of course. Is any of it illegal? case after case in the US and around the world says no, and in instances where they have wanted things to happen differently, those governments and institutions have had to put forward either new standards or implement nationwide infrastructure to support the changes. Such as Europe working with Apple and Google to update and replace the base RCS protocols, or much of Asia working to support 3rd party payment platforms and wallet services.