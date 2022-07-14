Unity is merging with a company (IronSource) who made a malware installer

https://www.pcgamer.com/unity-is-merging-with-a-company-who-made-a-malware-installer/

1657817689891.png


Unity, the company behind the multiplatform game engine of the same name, announced it has entered into an agreement to merge with IronSource(opens in new tab). "If you don't know ironSource," Unity's statement reads, "they bring a proven record of helping creators focus on what creators do best – bringing great apps and user experiences to life – while enabling business expansion in the app economy."

IronSource is also well-known for another reason. It developed InstallCore, a wrapper for bundling software installations. If you've searched for a popular program and seen a link to a third-party site with a URL that ended in something like "downloadb.net" or "hdownload.net" it may well have been InstallCore. If you made the mistake of downloading it, you'd be offered the kind of extras with generic names like RegClean Pro and DriverSupport an unsophisticated user might click OK on, which is how you end up with a PC full of toolbars and junk that's as slow as your parents' is. InstallCore was obnoxious enough Windows Defender will stop it running(opens in new tab), and Malwarebytes(opens in new tab) too.

As documented by Microsoft's chief economist for web experience, strategy, and policy Ben Edelman(opens in new tab), InstallCore was also behind a fake installer for a Windows version of Snapchat, a program that's only ever been available on mobile. It would instead install Android emulator BlueStacks, as well as the usual injection of adware.

Game developers who use Unity are less than thrilled about the merger. Andreia Gaita(opens in new tab), who runs game porting studio Spoiled Cat, tweeted that, "A game engine is the thing that you use to build and distribute games to devices. The vendors of those devices, like Apple, need to trust that the engine is not bundling bad things along with the game. Merging with a company that specializes in bundling malware is… WTF". Or as Maddy Thorson(opens in new tab) of Celeste fame succinctly put it, "Man, fuck Unity".

In an interview about the acquisition, CEO of Unity John Riccitiello, who is infamous as the former CEO of EA and has a history of pushing monetization in video games, calls developers who don't bake monetization into their creative process "fucking idiots." He goes onto say that the compulsion loop, the concept of a gameplay loop that psychologically incentivizes players to play and spend more money, needs to be long in order to be successful.

https://www.pocketgamer.biz/interview/79190/unity-ironsource-john-riccitiello-marc-whitten-merger/

Implementing monetisation earlier in the process and conversation is certainly an angle that has seen pushback from some developers.

Riccitiello: Ferrari and some of the other high-end car manufacturers still use clay and carving knives. It’s a very small portion of the gaming industry that works that way, and some of these people are my favourite people in the world to fight with – they’re the most beautiful and pure, brilliant people. They’re also some of the biggest fucking idiots.

I’ve been in the gaming industry longer than most anybody – getting to the grey hair and all that. It used to be the case that developers would throw their game over the wall to the publicist and sales force with literally no interaction beforehand. That model is baked into the philosophy of a lot of artforms and medium, and it’s one I am deeply respectful of; I know their dedication and care.

But this industry divides people between those who still hold to that philosophy and those who massively embrace how to figure out what makes a successful product. And I don’t know a successful artist anywhere that doesn’t care about what their player thinks. This is where this cycle of feedback comes back, and they can choose to ignore it. But to choose to not know it at all is not a great call.

I’ve seen great games fail because they tuned their compulsion loop to two minutes when it should have been an hour. Sometimes, you wouldn’t even notice the product difference between a massive success and tremendous fail, but for this tuning and what it does to the attrition rate. There isn’t a developer on the planet that wouldn’t want that knowledge.

What do you think of the acquisition and Riccitiello's comments?
 
There's only so many lines of cocaine one could snort with a popular game engine. Gotta insert in game ads if you want more cocaine. But yea the merger is probably about inserting in game ads.
 
I'm guessing they're going to try to add their own microtransaction tools into the engine that will use their services so Unity gets a cut of every transaction, or maybe it's just a tool to make it easier to do microtransactions and Unity still gets an overall cut of the proffits for using their engine. That really wouldn't be a big deal, it would make it easier for developers to monetize theri games.
But it might be much worse, and they may actually try bundle in malware when you install games which I think is what people are worried about.


I understand what the CEO means with his comments. There are actually a lot of really good PC games that end up just being a flavor of the month and forgotten because they fail to keep an audience. But that "compulsion loop" doesn't have to involve microtransactions or turn the game into your stereotypical mobile microtransaction crapware.
 
I've long wondered how much malware snooping for personal data is installed with games, and if it isn't yet, how long it would be before the temptation of an added user data revenue source becomes too much for game devs and they give in.

They could build it right into the game itself and most people would never know.

This is why we need regulation banning the use and monetization of user data for any purpose, and requiring that any product or AI trained on such data already be destroyed.

We have to as a society smash this shit. It's already too dystopian as it is.
 
sharknice said:
I'm guessing they're going to try to add their own microtransaction tools into the engine that will use their services so Unity gets a cut of every transaction, or maybe it's just a tool to make it easier to do microtransactions and Unity still gets an overall cut of the proffits for using their engine. That really wouldn't be a big deal, it would make it easier for developers to monetize theri games.
But it might be much worse, and they may actually try bundle in malware when you install games which I think is what people are worried about.


I understand what the CEO means with his comments. There are actually a lot of really good PC games that end up just being a flavor of the month and forgotten because they fail to keep an audience. But that "compulsion loop" doesn't have to involve microtransactions or turn the game into your stereotypical mobile microtransaction crapware.
Compulsion loop in game design is literally about monetization. You can't have a compulsion loop without microtransactions. What you're thinking of is the core gameplay loop.

https://gameanalytics.com/blog/the-compulsion-loop-explained/
 
sharknice said:
I understand what the CEO means with his comments. There are actually a lot of really good PC games that end up just being a flavor of the month and forgotten because they fail to keep an audience. But that "compulsion loop" doesn't have to involve microtransactions or turn the game into your stereotypical mobile microtransaction crapware.
The CEO doesn't play games. Firstly all games are flavor of the month because people don't play the same game forever. Eventually they want to see something new and will move on. Second, you aren't going to retain gamers with ads or micro-transactions, as the goal there is to milk them while you can during that month. Third, if your game can't hold onto gamers even for a month then that's because you made a bad game, or worse a mediocre game. Mediocre games are like the worst thing about todays gaming as the game works perfectly fine but doesn't do anything good to keep gamers attention. Elden Ring is a great example where developers knew how to make a fun game, where it gained a lot of hatred from other developers. That game isn't as popular as it was earlier this year but still a top seller on Steam. Stop trying to monetize games and worry about making a good game. Mediocre is still bad, just not SuperMan 64 bad.
 
For a long time I’ve been expecting in game adds. Rotating billboards, posters, audio clips. The works. This basically cements it, I’m not happy but advertising has to move somewhere as people add more and more ads blockers, and TV viewership decreases.
Coming soon to a PC near you service level add blocking for not only your web browsers but applications as well.

Probably from the bastards at Norton, because fuck it at this point nothing makes sense.
 
