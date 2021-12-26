Undervolt 12900k

I’m little bit confused with what I’m doing wrong with undervolt of my 12900k.



1st checked stock without any modify . I get CR23 27.4k , but temp is at mid 90 , and hit 100 sometime, watts: 241



Then I set all core to 51 , modify the offset to -.070, score at 27100, temp low80-mid 90, watts still 240



I set adaptive voltage to 1.25v and run CR23, the wattage still shoot up to 240w. And temp goes to mid 80 ~ 90. And all core run at 4.9@stock. Scores @27k





If I don’t set the voltage and limit the watts in XTU to what people seeing they are getting , (180w) , my score in CR23 is only 19k . But cpu temp is around 50



Also if I just set voltage to 1.15 , with no offset , Computer just crashes.z



What am I doing wrong ?



This is with Galahad 360 AIO