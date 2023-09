atarumoroboshi18 said:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As2xIMZsW4Q&t=200s



The Pico 4 is my go to headset, I'm absolutely going to get a Pico 5 when it releases next year. From what it looks like it's going to absolutely stomp the Quest 3.

some people are saying those specs are fake. The supposed cheapest model is big jump over the Quest 3 in resolution. It's a 352x496 increase!!. How will Pico 5 be able to handle that as the Pico 5 is using the same processor as the Quest 3? The . The most expensive model is 4k per eye which will only be useable while connected to a PC. What will they have to do to make that useable in standalone mode? The model with display port is almost the twice the price of the Quest 3.According to the leaks these headsets won't be releasing until December next year. It's a long time away. My bet is the specs will change as the release date gets closer. If these specs/release dates are even real to begin with.