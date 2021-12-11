Unable to Share Wi-Fi Hotspot in Windows 10

Hello,
I am using USB Wi-Fi dongle on PC to connect to ISP modem for wireless internet and I wanted to share internet through USB to Ethernet converter dongle to my smartphone. After enabling Wi-Fi Hotspot connection sharing why is there no device that is connected to my PC and why do I need "Network Name" and "Network Password"?
Thanks
I am using USB Wi-Fi dongle on PC to connect to ISP modem for wireless internet and I wanted to share internet through USB to Ethernet converter dongle to my smartphone. After enabling Wi-Fi Hotspot connection sharing why is there no device that is connected to my PC and why do I need "Network Name" and "Network Password"?
Thanks