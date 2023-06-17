Ultrawide options

Hi everyone,



So I've been using a 27" Dell Ultrasharp monitor for the past 8 years now and I'm thinking of making an upgrade. I've done a fair amount of research so far and there are two options I'm considering the AOC CU34G3S and Dell S3422DWG. Both seem to get fairly positive reviews. Tomshardware reviewed the AOC and have it top marks.



Just wanted to know if anyone here has any direct experience with these two displays and if they think it's a good option for the money?



Just a side note - for the high refresh rate monitor owners out there and excluding FPS shooters, will there be a noticeable difference in gameplay smoothness when moving from 60fps to 80fps or 100 fps? For example, if I play the Witcher 3 and I was achieving 50-60fps before, if I get this monitor and hit 75-80fps, is the difference going to be noticeable or only really appreciated when playing fast FPS type games?



Please bear in mind this will be my first ultrawide monitor AND also my first high refresh rate monitor so I'm not sure what to expect.