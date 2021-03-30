UK system builder launches "No GPU" range of gaming PCs

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
24,395
With even system integrators having trouble obtaining video cards, one company selling pre-builts has begun to offer systems lacking the most critical component of a gaming PC. Overclock3d reports on Fierce PC launching a new range of PCs to buy lacking this critical piece of hardware.

The UK systems builder Fierce PC has just launched a new range of gaming-oriented systems, none of which feature a GPU. This is Fierce PC's "No GPU" range of systems, and they "will not boot up" without a graphics card.

The PC market currently faces a GPU shortage, with GPU demand being sky-high from gamers and cryptocurrency miners alike. While Fierce PC has not revealed why they have created a GPU-less range of gaming PCs, today's GPU shortage has probably prompted the creation of this new product lineup.

In today's PC market, one of the primary draws of pre-built PCs is that they typically ship with a graphics card. When standalone graphics cards are often selling for 2x their MSRP on eBay, pre-built PCs have quickly become a valuable option for PC upgraders.

Fierce PC has marketed its new range of "No GPU" systems at those who already own a graphics card. This marketing makes sense given the current state of the market, as gamers cannot buy a new graphics card today without paying an insane premium.

The launch of these "No GPU" gaming systems implies that System Integrators (SIs) are struggling to get access to enough new graphics cards. Access to graphics cards is a major selling point for pre-built PCs in today's hardware market, and that factor makes the appeal of these "No GPU" PCs limited.

https://www.overclock3d.net/news/systems/uk_system_builder_launches_no_gpu_range_of_gaming_pcs/1

S

sc5mu93

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
487
nice. and they will sell zero of these, particularly the intel 'F' variants.

wonder if this was a "marketing" idea....
 
SPARTAN VI

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,925
Came in expecting Ryzen APUs, which can at least play 720P/1080P casual games. Instead, 2x F SKU Intel CPUs and a $1200 USD "gaming" rig with only an iGPU. :ROFLMAO:
 
sc5mu93

Limp Gawd
wonder how the warranties on systems like this work. does the warranty run from delivery, or from when you turn it on with graphics card?
 
Parja

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 4, 2002
Messages
12,475
Almost $1300 for $800 worth of meh hardware! Yay, sign me up!
 
westrock2000

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 3, 2005
Messages
9,253
This is just my wild assumption, but I would think that large companies like Dell, HP & Lenovo can put in orders of like10,000 units at a time, so they get direct allocation from the manufacturer. They don’t pay the markup. Where as these small boutique builders may only order 10’s or a hundred units at a time, so they have to go through the same channels that consumers do (like ordering from Newegg). So they either have no stock or pay similar markup as us plebes.
 
