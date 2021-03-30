UK system builder launches "No GPU" range of gaming PCs

Armenius
With even system integrators having trouble obtaining video cards, one company selling pre-builts has begun to offer systems lacking the most critical component of a gaming PC. Overclock3d reports on Fierce PC launching a new range of PCs to buy lacking this critical piece of hardware.
The UK systems builder Fierce PC has just launched a new range of gaming-oriented systems, none of which feature a GPU. This is Fierce PC's "No GPU" range of systems, and they "will not boot up" without a graphics card.
The PC market currently faces a GPU shortage, with GPU demand being sky-high from gamers and cryptocurrency miners alike. While Fierce PC has not revealed why they have created a GPU-less range of gaming PCs, today's GPU shortage has probably prompted the creation of this new product lineup.
In today's PC market, one of the primary draws of pre-built PCs is that they typically ship with a graphics card. When standalone graphics cards are often selling for 2x their MSRP on eBay, pre-built PCs have quickly become a valuable option for PC upgraders.
Fierce PC has marketed its new range of "No GPU" systems at those who already own a graphics card. This marketing makes sense given the current state of the market, as gamers cannot buy a new graphics card today without paying an insane premium.
The launch of these "No GPU" gaming systems implies that System Integrators (SIs) are struggling to get access to enough new graphics cards. Access to graphics cards is a major selling point for pre-built PCs in today's hardware market, and that factor makes the appeal of these "No GPU" PCs limited.
