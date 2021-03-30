UK system builder launches "No GPU" range of gaming PCs

The UK systems builder Fierce PC has just launched a new range of gaming-oriented systems, none of which feature a GPU. This is Fierce PC's "No GPU" range of systems, and they "will not boot up" without a graphics card.​

The PC market currently faces a GPU shortage, with GPU demand being sky-high from gamers and cryptocurrency miners alike. While Fierce PC has not revealed why they have created a GPU-less range of gaming PCs, today's GPU shortage has probably prompted the creation of this new product lineup.​

In today's PC market, one of the primary draws of pre-built PCs is that they typically ship with a graphics card. When standalone graphics cards are often selling for 2x their MSRP on eBay, pre-built PCs have quickly become a valuable option for PC upgraders.​

Fierce PC has marketed its new range of "No GPU" systems at those who already own a graphics card. This marketing makes sense given the current state of the market, as gamers cannot buy a new graphics card today without paying an insane premium.​

The launch of these "No GPU" gaming systems implies that System Integrators (SIs) are struggling to get access to enough new graphics cards. Access to graphics cards is a major selling point for pre-built PCs in today's hardware market, and that factor makes the appeal of these "No GPU" PCs limited.​

