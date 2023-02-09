Ubisoft will now report you to police in the UK for so called speech violation

T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
9,427
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64476762

According to this article, Ubisoft in the UK is actively reporting people to the police for violation of offensive speech.


“For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.”
George Washington
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
4,019
tangoseal said:
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64476762

According to this article, Ubisoft in the UK is actively reporting people to the police for violation of offensive speech.


“For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.”
George Washington
Click to expand...
You're being sensationalist here. There are still valid concerns, but it's not a "thought police" measure, either.

The partnership has Ubisoft relay info to police when there are serious threats of harm — say, one player vows to come to another's house and kill them, and not in a "just kidding" way. Ubisoft will not send the police to your house because you made a racist joke or used a transphobic slur. You might get banned from online play, but that's nothing new.
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,544
I've heard men say such sexual things to children. I've heard threats to kill people, threats of swatting. I am fine with that, those people need to realize they aren't safe behind their monitor slinging threats.
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,992
In a world where players send swat teams to other people's houses hoping they get "accidentally" shot and killed something like this was bound to happen.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
43,977
Aurelius said:
You're being sensationalist here. There are still valid concerns, but it's not a "thought police" measure, either.

The partnership has Ubisoft relay info to police when there are serious threats of harm — say, one player vows to come to another's house and kill them, and not in a "just kidding" way. Ubisoft will not send the police to your house because you made a racist joke or used a transphobic slur. You might get banned from online play, but that's nothing new.
Click to expand...
lol, you need to catch up because in the UK they WILL arrest you for just "mean things" being said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top