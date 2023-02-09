Ubisoft will now report you to police in the UK for so called speech violation

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64476762
According to this article, Ubisoft in the UK is actively reporting people to the police for violation of offensive speech.
“For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.”
George Washington
According to this article, Ubisoft in the UK is actively reporting people to the police for violation of offensive speech.
“For if Men are to be precluded from offering their Sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequences, that can invite the consideration of Mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of Speech may be taken away, and, dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep, to the Slaughter.”
George Washington