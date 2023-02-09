Ubisoft will now report you to police in the UK for so called speech violation

You're being sensationalist here. There are still valid concerns, but it's not a "thought police" measure, either.



The partnership has Ubisoft relay info to police when there are serious threats of harm — say, one player vows to come to another's house and kill them, and not in a "just kidding" way. Ubisoft will not send the police to your house because you made a racist joke or used a transphobic slur. You might get banned from online play, but that's nothing new.