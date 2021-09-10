[Ubisoft Connect] Trials Fusion (free till 9/11 14:30 PST)

Need to claim this game on a phone, not computer.

1. Sign in to your account.

2. Go here to view the game on the Japan Ubisoft Store. It's going to ask you if you are in the US. Click the bottom option
1631253158460.png


3. Click this button to claim
1631253187127.png


4. You will either get a message that the game is activated on your account, or it might give you another login request, this time on the Japanese site. Login again if so.

5. If you had to log in again, then it will go back to the #3 page and click the blue button again. Then you will get the activated message.

 
